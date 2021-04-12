Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kimberly Sue Thomas, 55, Mooresburg, Tennessee
• Robert Allen Shultz, 64, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville
• Sherry A. Heide, 50, Knoxville, also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia
• Nicholas Damon Adams, 27, Manor Way, Louisville; also charged with having an open alcohol container
• Jacob Cain King, 24, Tom McCall Road, Maryville; also charged with failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, driving on an open title, violation of registration and driving left of center
Case filed April 9 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• State of Tennessee, city of Maryville v. Chad Adams, tax dispute
Cases filed April 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Emerald Lashae Cass v. Aaron Matthew Flowers, divorce
• Carla Denise Miller v. Edward Alan Miller, divorce
Cases filed April 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Case filed April 9 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Barbara Jean Bond Norwood v. Steffanie Renee Bond Norwood, divorce
Case filed April 12 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Megan Mercedes Pinner v. Mitchell Oneal Ployd, divorce
Case filed April 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Anthony Duane Payne, estate
Cases filed April 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jimmy Armes v. Jacob E. McLaughlin, Rosetta McLaughlin, damages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.