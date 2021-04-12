Court Records

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Kimberly Sue Thomas, 55, Mooresburg, Tennessee

• Robert Allen Shultz, 64, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville

• Sherry A. Heide, 50, Knoxville, also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

• Nicholas Damon Adams, 27, Manor Way, Louisville; also charged with having an open alcohol container 

• Jacob Cain King, 24, Tom McCall Road, Maryville; also charged with failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, driving on an open title, violation of registration and driving left of center

Case filed April 9 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• State of Tennessee, city of Maryville v. Chad Adams, tax dispute

Cases filed April 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Emerald Lashae Cass v. Aaron Matthew Flowers, divorce

• Carla Denise Miller v. Edward Alan Miller, divorce

• Jodie Ann Lawson v. Beverly Ashley Lawson, divorce

Cases filed April 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
 
• Keri Melton v. Cade Melton, divorce
 
• Mindy Michelle Belitz v. William Eric Huffaker, divorce

Case filed April 9 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Barbara Jean Bond Norwood v. Steffanie Renee Bond Norwood, divorce

Case filed April 12 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Megan Mercedes Pinner v. Mitchell Oneal Ployd, divorce

Case filed April 9 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Anthony Duane Payne, estate

Cases filed April 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jimmy Armes v. Jacob E. McLaughlin, Rosetta McLaughlin, damages

• Charles Morgan v. Brenda Crisp, damages 

