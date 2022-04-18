COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Christopher Andrew Ryan, 27, Airline Drive, Louisville
• Nathan Paul Foister, 33, Sevier Avenue, Maryville
Cases filed April 14 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• LVNV Funding LLC v. Albert Monday, contract/debt
• Lone Wolfe Properties LLC and Joseph F. Wolfe v. Joshua Millward and Felecia Millward, appeal from Blount County General Sessions Court
Cases filed April 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Thomas Morton v. Kayla Phillips, divorce
• Velissa Smith v. Daniel Ray Smith, divorce
• Regarding Ruben Walter Garland, conservatorship
Cases filed April 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Kimberly Ann Lopez Esteban v. Obed Waldenar Lopez Esteban, divorce
• Teresa Renee Mann v. Vaugh Leonard Mann, divorce
• Regarding Linda Sue Miller, conservatorship
• Susan Nicole Long v. Martin David Hooie, divorce
Cases filed April 14 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Joseph J. Walker, affidavit for a small estate
• Regarding Barbara Ruth Seaton, affidavit for a small estate
