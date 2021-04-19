Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Dequan C. Wilson, 25, Knoxville
• Cameron Dee Kiser, 21, Jenkins, Kentucky
Case filed April 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Kay Arthur Whitehead, estate
Case filed April 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brian Goodman and Melinda Goodman vs. Michael C. Brinkmann Contracting Inc., real estate
