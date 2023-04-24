Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
Mitchel D. Horton, 63, homeless, Maryville, also charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana
Jama Elaine Cutshaw, 45, Tallassee; also charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
Anthony Dewayne Ladnier, 19, Third Street, Maryville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and a speeding violation
Case filed April 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Nicole Leigh Thomas; Tina M. Tipton v. Amy Jenean Haney, damages
Case filed April 20 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Brian Carey Stewart v. Michelle Dawn Stewart, child support enforcement
Cases filed April 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Regarding: Heather J. McGinnes, conservatorship
Meghin Marie Vincelette v. Robert Michael Vincelette, divorce
Michael McKiness v. Cathryn Breeden, legitimation
Solomon Creed Smith v. Sierra Cheyenne Smith, divorce
Regarding: Jaymi Franklin, name change
Ronda Leon Bailey v. Penny Ann Bailey, divorce
Cases filed April 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Tanner William Nobbe v. Brittany Elizabeth Nobbe, divorce
Regarding: Victoria Sterling, name change
Sara Jean Miller v. Charles Lee Miller, divorce
Cases filed April 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Dennis C. Hodges v. 24 Hr Homebuyers LLC, a/k/a 24 HR Homebuyers LLC (et. al), category I lawsuit
Jordan Glenn Henderson v. Whitney Nicole Henderson, divorce
Richard Thomas Smith v. Crystal Lynn Smith, divorce
Amanda Renee Gardner Newman v. Christopher Newman, divorce
Case filed April 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Regarding: Justin Tyler Ceballos Edgmon, name change
Cases filed April 19 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
Sherrie A. Shoffner v. Glenn E. Inman, divorce
Donovan Allen Hegerty v. Hayley Marie Hegerty, divorce
Cases filed April 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Marvin G. Russell, estate
Regarding: Diana Rose Parton, estate
Cases filed April 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: George Leslie Yance, estate
Regarding: Bradford Lee Huffaker, estate
Case filed April 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: James C. Smith, estate
