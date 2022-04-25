COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Bradley Joseph Fields, 27, Northwood Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Roger Leon White, 56, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee
Cases filed April 21 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• The Joe E. Rogers and Georgetta J. Rogers Revocable Living Trust, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Kenneth Harrison Jennings, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed April 22 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Michael Dean Threadgill, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Marjorie T. Tulloch, petition for testate executor
Case filed April 25 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Darren Blaine Gooden affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed April 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Michael Joseph Green v. Brandi Marie Falconio, category 3 lawsuit
Cases filed April 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Rachel E. Potter v. Robert Glen Potter, divorce
• Kenlie Bre Ann Jackson v. Sean Michael Jackson, divorce
• Alexander Lamar Sherwood v. Megan Alicia Bell, petition for paternity
Cases filed April 22 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Sherry Renee Williams v. Gregory Alan Williams, divorce
• Sara Beth Hensley v. Joshua Lee Hensley, divorce
• David Harold Plemons v. Lyda Carolyn Plemons
