Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Joel David Younger, 38, Rudd Hollow Road, Townsend; also charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance
• Amanda Sue Miller, 43, Barb Hollow Road, Walland; also charged with driving with a revoked license
• Christopher Robert Downing, 28, Knoxville
• Zachary Aaron Lemings, 27, East Alpine Drive, Maryville
• Jeremy Mark Jefferies, 46, Oak Ridge
• Landon Ralph Self, 26, Nails Creek Road, Rockford
Case filed April 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Amanda Esbrandt, guardianship
Cases filed April 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Darius Dorian Mikels v. Deborah Jane Mikels, divorce
• Melissa Ann Johnson v. Jonathan Kent, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.