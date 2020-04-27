Courts
Case filed April 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Angela Grace Rini v. George Anthony Rincon, divorce
Case filed April 27 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Amber Nicole Dyer v. Gary Lee Hudson, divorce
Case filed April 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mona Price Gardner, estate
