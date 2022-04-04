COURT
Case filed April 1 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• State of Tennessee, Blount County v. 2020 Delinquent Property Tax Owners
Case filed March 31 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court
• Amanda Lin Brun Mills v. Jeremy William Mills, divorce
Cases filed April 1 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court
• Haley Morgan Freeman v. Angela Mary Haviland, divorce
• Amanda L. Fairbanks v. Richard Russell Fairbanks Jr., divorce/torts
• Jose H. Neito v. Norma E. Neito, divorce
• Savannah Albano and Brian Albano v. Crest Bowling Lanes, Mulholland and Murphy, LLC and Brock and Brock, Inc., damages
• Lisa Marie Haun v. Christopher Steven Haun, divorce
• Michael Eugene Abdella v. Heather Gracie Ann Abdella, divorce
Cases filed April 1 in the Probate Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding James Harold Lequire, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Miranda Jackson Smith, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Susan J. Raulton, affidavit for a large estate
Case filed April 4 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Mary Jane Finger, affidavit for a large estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.