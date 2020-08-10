Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Tanner Paul Townsend, 38, Victoria Lane, Alcoa
• Larry Wayne Camey Jr., 44, Peach Orchard Road, Maryville
• Guilmer Y. Jimenez, 52, West Fulton Street, Alcoa
Cases filed Aug, 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Austin Burchfield v. Chloe Guthrie, petition for paternity
• Crystal Elaine Glandon v. Brandon Scott Shupe, divorce
• Edwina Rennay Melton v. Larry Dexter Melton Jr., divorce
Cases filed Aug. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Michael E. Johnson, estate
• Regarding: Sarah Joyce Hughes, estate
Cases filed Aug. 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael S. Martin v. LexPaul Inc. dba Out of Eden Garden Center and Lex McCarty individually, contract
• Johnny D. Garrett and Kay Garrett v. Misti D. Caylor and John Doe, damages
Case filed Aug. 7 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Desiree Marie Marler v. Misty D. Caylor and John Doe, damages
