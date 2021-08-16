COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jose Andreas Navarro-Guerreo, 29, Tarbett Road, Maryville; also charged with criminal impersonation, driving with a revoked license, having an open container of alcoholic beverage, violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor and contempt of court
Cases filed Aug. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kristen Osterman Gayle v. James Lee Gayle Jr., divorce
• Stephen J. Kelly v. Donna M. Vigilante, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Winfred Theron Daughterty Jr., estate
• Regarding: Alvin Bee Dailey aka Alvin B. Dailey, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.