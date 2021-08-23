Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Solomon Nathaniel Evans, 25, Knoxville
• Keenan Thomas Anthony, 29, Badgett Street, Alcoa; also charged with simple possession of marijuana
• Miranda Michelle Thompson, 37, Windridge Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving without a license
Case filed Aug. 23 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Taylor Ann Montgomery v. Jacob James Montgomery, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jennifer T. Manaker v. Ryan Manaker, divorce
• Anthony Charles Wilson v. Madison Jade Wilson, divorce
• Ricky Gene Davis v. Dora Lee Hogue, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.