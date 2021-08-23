Court Records

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Solomon Nathaniel Evans, 25, Knoxville

• Keenan Thomas Anthony, 29, Badgett Street, Alcoa; also charged with simple possession of marijuana

• Miranda Michelle Thompson, 37, Windridge Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving without a license 

Case filed Aug. 23 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Taylor Ann Montgomery v. Jacob James Montgomery, divorce

Cases filed Aug. 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jennifer T. Manaker v. Ryan Manaker, divorce

• Anthony Charles Wilson v. Madison Jade Wilson, divorce

• Ricky Gene Davis v. Dora Lee Hogue, divorce

