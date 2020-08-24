COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Bruce Debri Beasley, 35, Athens
• Justin Garrett Marsh, 28, Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
• Matthew Burton Goodman, Broadway Church Street, Maryville
• Tyler Dale Sheehan, 24, Louisville, Kentucky
• Preston Christopher Hamilton, 47, Big Springs Road, Maryville
• Charles Brighim Massey, 61, Boulder Street, Maryville
• Braxton Kase Whitehead, 31, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
Cases filed Aug. 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Leslie Ann Clemens, conservatorship
• Regarding: John Ira Cooper, estate
Case filed Aug. 21 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Andrea White v. Starbucks Corp. & Reinking Kona Properties, damages
