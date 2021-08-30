Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Stephen Daniel Vineyard, 38, Brown School Road, Maryville
• Christopher Edward Gillaspy, 48, Warbler Way, Maryville
• Christopher D. Wilson, 42, Knoxville; also charged with reckless endangerment
Case filed Aug. 27 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Oscar Antonio Morquecho v. Stephanie Leann Morquecho Reed, divorce
Case filed Aug. 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Kim E. Wilson Rogers, estate
Case filed Aug. 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Alice Iren Flynn, estate
