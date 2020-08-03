Court Records
Cases filed Aug. 3 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Alcoa HC LP v. Old Navy LLC, contract/debt
• Alcoa HC LP v. DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc., contract/debt
Case filed Aug. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joy Denise Caldwell v. Michael Lynn Caldwell, divorce
Case filed July 31 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Re: Roy L. Hood, estate
Case filed Aug. 3 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• John and Katherine Whaley v. Barbara Jane Brant, civil
