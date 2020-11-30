Court Records
Cases filed Nov. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jacqueline Jeniece Sanchez v. Kyle Joseph Sanchez, divorce
• Rebecca Lynn Fritschie v. Thanh Trong Tran, divorce
• Regarding: Benjamin Suriyo, name change
Cases filed Nov. 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Edward Grayson Long, estate
• Regarding: Ralph H. Holley, estate
• Regarding: Kirk Edward Helmboldt, estate
• Regarding: Angea J. Pruett, estate
• Regarding: James Cecil Andies Sr., estate
Cases filed Nov. 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Bobby Joe Wiggins, estate
• Regarding: Joyce M. Wiggins, estate
Case filed Nov. 25 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Yvonne Montgomery Mann v. Charles Edward Mann, divorce
Case filed Nov. 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Scott R. Ogle v. Johnny Riggins, damages
