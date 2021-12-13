COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Juan Gomez Bautista, 53, Knoxville
• James Lafayette Marshall, 67, Kelsey Logan Drive, Walland
• Aaron Hill, 45, Mildred Drive, Alcoa; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence
Cases filed Dec. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brandon Scott Simpson v. April Nicole Simpson, divorce
• Ashley Chafin v. Mark McNulty Jr., transfer from foreign county
Cases filed Dec. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Wesley James Beaver v. Amanda Leigh Lindsey, divorce
• Eleanor Abby Ragsdale v. Wesley Alexander Ragsdale, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Linda Gail Ray, intestate administration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.