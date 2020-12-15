COURT RECORDS
Case filed Dec. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Dennis Paul Walden v. Ruby June Walden, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Jonas Isaiah Norman, name change
• James Patrick Jakubowski v. Kayla Danielle Weeks, petition for paternity
• Tamara Renee Smith v. Chad Alan Smith, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 14 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Brittany Nitzband Easter v. Charles Harrison Easter II, divorce
• Jennifer Ann Hill v. John William Hill II, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Sherwood Luverne Harris, estate
• Elizabeth Diana Gentry, estate
Cases filed Dec. 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• John Joseph Smokovitz, estate
• Mattie Ruth Jobe, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.