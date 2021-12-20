COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Elijah Carson Beeler, 19, Knoxville
• Brittany Evans Bogard, 26, Oak Ridge
• Nicky Wayne Dixon, 36, Howard School Road, Maryville
Cases filed Dec. 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• David A. Maples v. Justin and Jessica Hill and Hill's Diesel LLC, contract
• Cynthia G. and Anthony W. S. Delph v. The Cornerstone of Recovery INC., First Cornerstone Properties L.P., Addiction & Mental Health Services LLC, Stepping Stone of Recovery and Cornerstone of Recovery, damages
• Haley J. Johnson v. Nancy L. Mellen, damages
• Allstate Insurance Company (Audie Young) v. Michael Roach, damages
Case filed Dec. 17 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sharon Kay and Tony Reeves v. Judy and Anthony Norris, vehicle accident damages
Case filed Dec. 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Austin Valentine, Susan Bynum as legal guardian v. Fisher Robert Harling and Robert Harling, vehicle accident damages
Case filed Dec. 20 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jessica Linnea Finch v. Douglas Lee Finch, divorce
Case filed Dec. 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• William Alexander Tolliver v. Hailey McKenna Tolliver, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jonah Daniel Geweke v. Hannah Rebecca Geweke, divorce
• Kimberly P. Hunt v. Jeremy Reid Hunt, legal separation
Case filed Dec. 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Wanda M. Potter, estate
Cases filed Dec. 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: W. Frank Long, estate
