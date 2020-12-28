Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• James Clarence Gillespie, 58, Morganton Road, Maryville; also charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault
• Julie Ann Parrish, 43, Jeania Lane, Maryville
• Donald William Palm, 41, Greenwich Drive, Maryville
Cases filed Dec. 28 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Sheryl Ann Oliver v. John William Oliver, divorce
• Deana B. Marr v. Stephen D. Marr, divorce
Case filed Dec. 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Stephen Frana v. Gale Salsbury Frana, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Troy Beecher Bowman, estate
• Regarding: Glenda Dye, estate
• Regarding: Vicky Frazier, estate
