COURT

Case filed Dec. 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kathleen J. Daschke v. Aubrey Heck, vehicle accident damages

• Cory Hines and Keylin Hines v. Stacy Brown and Paul Brown, vehicle accident damages

Case filed Dec. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Keith Alan Pickens v. Sylwia Magdalena Pickens, divorce 

Cases filed Dec. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Kahren White, estate

• Regarding: Frederick H. Redmond, estate

• Regarding: Helen Arlene Rogers, estate

• Regarding: Ricky Martin Younger, estate

