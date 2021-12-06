COURT
Case filed Dec. 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kathleen J. Daschke v. Aubrey Heck, vehicle accident damages
• Cory Hines and Keylin Hines v. Stacy Brown and Paul Brown, vehicle accident damages
Case filed Dec. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Keith Alan Pickens v. Sylwia Magdalena Pickens, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Kahren White, estate
• Regarding: Frederick H. Redmond, estate
• Regarding: Helen Arlene Rogers, estate
• Regarding: Ricky Martin Younger, estate
