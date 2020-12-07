Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Lindsey A. West, 24, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville; also charged with possession of an open container of alcohol
• Hunter Alan Gilliland, 23, Whites Mill Road, Maryville
Case filed Dec. 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Todd Arwood v. Tamela Joan Arwood, divorce
Case filed Dec. 4 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jessica Renee Chaney v. Matthew Gene Chaney, divorce
