Courts
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Carl E. Rismiller, 59, Lafollette Drive, Maryville
• Edwin Phillip Spicer, 61, Evelyn Avenue, Maryville
• Eli Patrick Storie, 21, Ridge Road, Maryville; also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving an unregistered car on the highway
• Jose Do Jesus Alvardo Hernandez, 38, Alcoa
• Bethany Renee Benson, 21, Seals Crossing Way, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
Case filed Dec. 23 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
• CU Revest LLC v. Cindy L. Knight, contract debt
Case filed Dec. 23 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Edith Ward Love, estate
Case filed Dec. 23 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Tamika Michelle Lands v. Jesse James Lands, divorce
