COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Michael Abraham Wright, 27, Long Hollow Road, Maryville
• Charles David Tarwater, 26, Clendenen Road, Maryville
Filed Jan. 31 in the Blount County Circuit Court
• Michael Godsey v. Cory David Conley, damages
Filed Jan. 28 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Judith Williams Rutherford v. Christopher Paul Rutherford, divorce
• Jesse Bresette v. Victoria Faith Sparks, petition for paternity
• Keith Thompson v. Amy Thompson, divorce
Filed Jan. 31 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Bettie P. Purkey v. Claude L. Purkey, divorce
• Justin M. Kyte v. Melanie L. Kyte, divorce
