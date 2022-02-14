COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Tina Anna Marie Schoelkopf, 35, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend
• James Richard Gray, 50, Harriman
Case filed Feb. 10 in the Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Jeffrey Patrick Isgro v. Tania Isgro, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 11 in the Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Kristie Davis Allen v. Robert Allen, divorce
• Jill Renee Kerley Easterwood v. David Joseph Easterwood, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 10 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Joseph Morris Thibault, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed Feb. 11 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Chris Poston v. Amber Boisvert, petition for paternity
• Dana Marie Miller v. Rodney Eugene Miller, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 14 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• Z Conley Shope Jr. v. Michael C. Brinkman (et. al), category I lawsuit
• The Bank of New York Mellon v. Jeffrey E. Revels (et. al), Larmonica Revels (et. al), category I lawsuit
Cases filed Feb. 11 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• State of Tennessee Department of Human Services v. Buffy Eppling, category I lawsuit
• Donn Bradford Perala v. Thomas Denton Perala
