Courts
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Melvin Rose Walker II, 43, Madisonville; also charged with possession of an open container of alcohol and failure to use due care and caution
• Eddy Telon Leon, 23, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
• Maxwell Raymond Schmitt, 25, Beaumont Avenue, Maryville
Cases filed Feb. 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Dorothy Giles et al & James J. Giles et al. v. Kurt Steinbach et al., contract debt
• Regarding: Felicia Leann Storey, name change
• Joseph Blake v. Amanda Graham, legitimation
• Christopher Dean Moore v. Sandra Dale Moore, divorce
Cases file Feb. 19 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Three cases of State of Tennessee on Relation of the Commissioner and the Department of Transportation v. Russell Woody Wicker, Fonda P. Wicker and Thomas H. Dickenson, Oak Ridge National Library Federal Credit Union, real estate matters
