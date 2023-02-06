Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Charles Anthony Brown, 47, Greenback; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Marty Owen Huff, 56, Wildwood Road, Maryville; also charged with reckless driving and improper lane usage
• Angela Joy Shaffer, 47, Franklin
• Cindy Elizabeth Cook, 53, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville
• Matthew Bryce Pickett, 32, Knoxville
• Michael Eugene Ruby, 65, Kingdom Lane, Walland
• Arthur Therril Tyson Jr., 53, Brighton Drive, Alcoa
• Chalmier Dion Ervin, 39, West Howe Street, Alcoa; also charged with leaving the scene of an accident with damage
• Garrett Paul Clark, 37, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville; also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment
Cases filed Feb. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Ross (et. al) v. Melton Meadows LLC, Category I lawsuit
• Regarding: Melanie Kay Blakney, name change
Cases filed Feb. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County circuit Court:
• William Tanner LaForce v. Destiny Brooke Oody, petition for paternity
• Halli Nichole Rhea v. Stephen Derek Rhea, divorce
Case filed Feb. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount county Circuit Court:
• Edmund Cox v. Jennifer Ann Cox, divorce
Case filed Feb. 3 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Shanda Renee Norris v. Craig Norris, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Susan Carver E. Williams, estate
• Regarding: Ruby Jean Willocks Taylor, estate
• Regarding: Clarence S. Cutshall, estate
• Regarding: Richard David Buchanan, estate
• Regarding: Ted Roy Foust, estate
