COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Amber Leigh Brewer, 41, Overlook Circle, Maryville
• Caroline Hill Grace, 21, Lee Lambert Road, Maryville
• Victoria Richelle Cogswell, 20, Knoxville
• John Franklin Glass, 38, Old Knoxville Highway, Rockford
• Deng Manyuat Kuot, 41, Duncan Station Road, Alcoa
• Danielle Marie Kayser, 36, Wears Valley Road, Townsend
Filed Feb. 4 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court
• Regarding Justin Whitney Crowder, name change
