Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jordan Roy McMillen, 28, Pinewood Drive, Maryville; also charged with speeding, simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Lindsey A. West, 24, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana
Case filed Feb. 5 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Kenneth Lee Mannus v. April Mae Mannus, divorce
Case filed Feb. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Larry Curtis Long Jr. v. Sarah Noel Long, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kati Nicole Gallagher v. Ashley Leann Gallagher, divorce
• Jackie Lee Midkiff v. Melissa Joan Midkiff, divorce
• Gregory Allen Goodall v. Robin Renee Goodall, divorce
• Jean Spencer v. Larry Spencer, divorce
• Ronnie Wayne Rochelle v. Suzan Pope Rochelle, divorce
• Richard Farrell Becker v. Allison L. Becker, legal separation
Cases filed Feb. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Gwen Bryan, estate
• Regarding: Sharon E. Goforth, estate
• Regarding: Ella Maxine Wilson, estate
• Regarding: Patrick C. Reed, estate
Case filed Feb. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Barbara K. Ogle
