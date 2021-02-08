Court Records

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Jordan Roy McMillen, 28, Pinewood Drive, Maryville; also charged with speeding, simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia

• Lindsey A. West, 24, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana

Case filed Feb. 5 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Kenneth Lee Mannus v. April Mae Mannus, divorce

Case filed Feb. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Larry Curtis Long Jr. v. Sarah Noel Long, divorce

Cases filed Feb. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kati Nicole Gallagher v. Ashley Leann Gallagher, divorce

• Jackie Lee Midkiff v. Melissa Joan Midkiff, divorce

• Gregory Allen Goodall v. Robin Renee Goodall, divorce

• Jean Spencer v. Larry Spencer, divorce

• Ronnie Wayne Rochelle v. Suzan Pope Rochelle, divorce

• Richard Farrell Becker v. Allison L. Becker, legal separation

Cases filed Feb. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Gwen Bryan, estate

• Regarding: Sharon E. Goforth, estate

• Regarding: Ella Maxine Wilson, estate

• Regarding: Patrick C. Reed, estate

Case filed Feb. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Barbara K. Ogle

