Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Joseph Townsend Anderson, 26, North Heritage Drive, Maryville; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence
• Justin Craig Mcinturff, 25, Atchley Drive, Maryville
Cases filed Feb. 21 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
• Hickory Hardscapes, LLC. v. Tennessee Valley Construction, Inc., lawsuit
• Ashley Danielle Maslowski v. Warren James Maslowski, divorce
Case filed Feb. 24 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Dakota Matthew Mauldin, name change
Case filed Feb. 21 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Gloria Jean Inman v. Wilford Max Inman, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 24 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Janice Colleen Dykes v. Donnie Gordon Dykes, divorce
• Sara Lindsey Burchfield v. Paul Jason Burchfield, divorce
• Laura Danielle Cline v. Terance Terry Devon Cline, divorce
• Kane Christian Hatcher v. Bethany Autumn Haatcher, divorce
Case filed Feb. 24 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Elizabeth Allison England v. Ernest Gregory England, divorce
Case filed Feb. 21 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: James L. Thomas, estate
Cases filed Feb. 24 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Phyllis Laveron Martin Millsaps, estate
• Regarding: John M. Lambert, Jr., estate
• Regarding: Mary Edna Hodge, estate
Case filed Feb. 21 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Rosson v. Travis Hatcher, miscellaneous general civil
