Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kayla Marie Schnoebelen, 21, Brookfield Lane, Maryville
• Richard Robert Ras, 64, McNutt Avenue, Maryville
• William Nicholas Prince, 33, Whitecrest Drive, Maryville
• Bradley Scott Key, 22, Grey Ridge Road, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Amy Lynn Green v. Kurt Allan Green, divorce
Case filed Jan. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Tyson Stephen Rosenbaum, et al., name change
Case filed Jan. 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary H. Wright, estate
Cases filed Jan. 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Christopher Wayne Martin, estate
• Regarding: Mary Lou Phillips, estate
• Regarding: Johnnie Ruth Godwin, estate
