COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Brentley Hayse Brown, 52, Wilson Avenue, Maryville
Cases filed Jan. 3 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. John Albert Ballew, contract debt
• University of Tennessee Medical Center v. Deborah McBee, contract debt
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Austin and Erica Wood, contract debt
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Julia Wilbur, contract debt
Case filed Jan. 3 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Jessica Dawn Stevens v. Elijah Lee Stevens, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.