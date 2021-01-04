Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Brandon Lee McMahan, 31, Laurel Road, Townsend
Case filed Jan. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• David Solomon Martinez v. Yusisma Raquel Fernandez, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jerry Roston Debuty, estate
• Regarding: Barbara Jean Stephens, estate
• Regarding: Mafle Geraldine Effler, estate
Cases filed Dec. 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ridgeview Homeowners Association Inc. v. Richard Davison, miscellaneous
• Wayne Dewey Pressley v. Frank Degregorio Jr. and Ava Degregorio, miscellaneous
