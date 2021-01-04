Court Records

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Brandon Lee McMahan, 31, Laurel Road, Townsend

Case filed Jan. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• David Solomon Martinez v. Yusisma Raquel Fernandez, divorce

Cases filed Jan. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Jerry Roston Debuty, estate

• Regarding: Barbara Jean Stephens, estate

• Regarding: Mafle Geraldine Effler, estate

Cases filed Dec. 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Ridgeview Homeowners Association Inc. v. Richard Davison, miscellaneous

• Wayne Dewey Pressley v. Frank Degregorio Jr. and Ava Degregorio, miscellaneous

