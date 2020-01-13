Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Chadwick Lowell Condry, 47, Knoxville
• Gene Evans Ferguson, 69, Knoxville
Cases filed Jan. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• James Andrew Beckmann Jr. v. Lindsay Christine Beckmann, divorce
• Gary G. Presley v. Josephine Darlene Presley, divorce
• Nicole Howard v. Jason Bradford Howard, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 10 in the Domestic Relations Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• William Carter Roberts v. Rachel Elizabeth Roberts, divorce
• Raymond John Crampton v. Denise Marie Crampton, legal separation
Case filed Jan. 13 in the Domestic Relations Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Stephanie Brooke Craig v. Ronald Ryan Craig, divorce
Case filed Jan. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Davis Carver, estate
Cases filed Jan. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Lon Henly Fugate, estate
• Regarding: Douglas Christopher Smith, estate
Case filed Jan. 13 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ginger Hubbard v. Anthony Hendren, damages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.