Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Meagan Murphy Lowans, 39, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville

• Joshua Lee Moore, 21, Howell Circle, Maryville

• McKenzie Elizabeth Eagen, 18, Thunder Creek Drive, Maryville

• Angel Jesus Cruz, 43, Michelle Place, Maryville

Cases filed Jan. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Dennis Michael Crossno v. Alicia Leann Crossno, divorce

• Sydney Megan Morton v. Tanner Mace Morton, divorce

Case filed Jan. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Austin Alexander Sturm, divorce

Case filed Jan. 6 in the Domestic Relations Division of Blount County General Court:

• James H. Thomas v. Donna S. Thomas, divorce

Case filed Jan. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Bill F. Adams, estate

Case filed Jan. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Herbert Douglas Webb, estate

Cases filed Jan. 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Bank of America, N.A. v. Donna M. Texido, contract debt 

• Johnnie Manis v. Jerry Bush, damages

