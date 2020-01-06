Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Meagan Murphy Lowans, 39, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
• Joshua Lee Moore, 21, Howell Circle, Maryville
• McKenzie Elizabeth Eagen, 18, Thunder Creek Drive, Maryville
• Angel Jesus Cruz, 43, Michelle Place, Maryville
Cases filed Jan. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Dennis Michael Crossno v. Alicia Leann Crossno, divorce
• Sydney Megan Morton v. Tanner Mace Morton, divorce
Case filed Jan. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Austin Alexander Sturm, divorce
Case filed Jan. 6 in the Domestic Relations Division of Blount County General Court:
• James H. Thomas v. Donna S. Thomas, divorce
Case filed Jan. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Bill F. Adams, estate
Case filed Jan. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Herbert Douglas Webb, estate
Cases filed Jan. 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Bank of America, N.A. v. Donna M. Texido, contract debt
• Johnnie Manis v. Jerry Bush, damages
