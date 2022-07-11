COURT

Case filed July 7 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• John S. McMurtrie and Rhonda McMurtrie v. Ransford Sarfo and Adams Publishing Group d.b.a. The Daily Times, Damages/torts

Cases filed July 8 in the Blount County Chancery Court:

• Laura Katherine Isbill v. Nicholas Anthony Isbill, divorce

• William Kenneth Madore et al. v. Doug Blair d/b/a Blair Exteriors, category I lawsuit

Case filed July 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding Albert Charles David Woodward, name change

Case filed July 8 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Regarding Hattie M. Jarboe, affidavit for a large estate

