COURT
Case filed July 13 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• West 2 East Land LP v. Trevor Spurlock, lawsuit
Cases filed July 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Larry Yarberry v. Betty Harrell Yarberry, divorce
• Kenneth Bradley Vetrovee v. Angela B. Leon, divorce
• Jason M. Pennington v. Danielle Pennington, divorce
Case filed July 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Charles David Ellis, estate
Cases file July 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: David Mark Lohiser, estate
• Regarding: Mary Helen Irwin, estate
• Regarding: Elizabeth Louise Stinnett, estate
Cases filed July 13 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rachel A. Hunter v. Cristie L. Hamil, damages
• Christopher P. Bailey v. Cristie L. Hamil, damages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.