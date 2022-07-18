COURT

Case filed July 15 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Claudia Perez v. Miranda Dawn Ellis, damages/torts

Case filed July 15 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding Blanca Velda Del Cid Guzman, name change

Cases filed July 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Edward Thomas Becker v. Rhonda Kay Kimberly Becker, divorce

• Kayla Anne Oliver v. Dustin Wayne Oliver, divorce

Cases filed July 15 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Regarding Kenneth A. Sanders, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Nanette Hermon Sanders, affidavit for a large estate

