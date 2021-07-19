Court Records
Driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Daniel Matthew Hurst, 42, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
Case filed July 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Caitlin Montgomery Fraser, name change
Cases filed July 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Lowell Howard Ridings Jr., estate
• Regarding: Priscilla Love, estate
Cases filed July 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Vincent K. Fowler, estate
• Regarding: Murphy Leon Gregory, estate
• Regarding: Lois R. Swartz, estate
Case filed July 16 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jessica Lauren Pearce v. Matthew David Pearce, divorce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.