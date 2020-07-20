COURT
Cases filed July 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Noelle Angelique Collins v. Johnathan Isaiah Collins, divorce
• Wendy Diane Dailey v. Brian Eddie Dailey, divorce
• Aja Jeannine Wilson v. Alex Andrew Wilson, divorce
Cases filed July 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ashley Nichole Roach v. Matthew Allen Roach, divorce
• Luzuiminda Hofmann v. Bonifacio Cayubit Dela Cruz, divorce
• Brandon Dallas Payne v. Paula Annette Payne, divorce
• David Wayne Tallent v. Amy Ryan Tallent, divorce
• Stephanie Turner White v. Richard Thomas White, divorce
• Angela Kay Hall v. Roy Howard Hall, divorce
Cases file July 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Frederick O. Becker, estate
• Regarding: William E. Miles, estate
• Regarding: Margaret F. Kirkland, estate
