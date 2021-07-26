Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Vernon Shayne Fuller, 29, Lovers Lane, Townsend; also charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
• Hector Martinez-Lopez, 31, Morningside Avenue, Maryville
• Angela Beth Emert, 47, Dixon Road, Maryville; also cited on charges of driving on a revoked license, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of another substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Cases filed July 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joseph Marc Fortin v. Jacquelyn Marie Wallace, divorce
• Carrie Nicole Parton v. Pamela Ann Parton, divorce
• Jami Lynn Kidd v. Kim Lee Kidd, divorce
• Oldham Properties LLC v. Apex Bank, et. al, lawsuit
Case filed July 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Timothy Allen Hardin v. Doris Ann Hardin, estate
Cases filed July 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Johnie J. Summey, estate
• Regarding: Gerald Wray Gibson, estate
• Regarding: Lula Mae Land, estate
Cases filed July 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Audine B. Cooper, estate
• Regarding: Brian Waycaster, estate
