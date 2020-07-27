COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jeremiah John Shelton, 36, Knoxville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange and use or possession of drug paraphernalia
• Angela Marie Latham, 27, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville
• Joyce Elaine Holsonback, 34, Arnold Street, Maryville
• Crisoforo Zaragoza Baltazar, 35, Knoxville; also charged with evading arrest
Case filed July 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Billi Jo Dionne Petrucci, name change
Cases filed July 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ronald Heileman v. Carol Sue Heileman, divorce
• Linda Gail Fraze v. David Carl Fraze, adoption
• April Ruth Guinn v. Derek Lee Guinn, divorce
Cases filed July 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Donald Hawk v. Pamela Margaret Hawk, divorce
• Wesley Parker Pendergrass v. Samantha Renee Pendergrass, divorce
Cases filed July 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ellen Jean Wright, estate
• Regarding: Ronald Wayne Boruff, estate
• Regarding: Dorothy M. McCammon, estate
• Regarding: Frances Reagon, estate
• Regarding: Geraldine McDaniel Chambers, estate
Cases filed July 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Barbara Ann Anderson Lillard, estate
• Regarding: Marc J. LaMontagne, estate
• Regarding: Theresa M. Rice, estate
• Regarding: Marilyn L. Taylor, estate
