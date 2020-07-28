Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Robert Lynn Norton, 42, Arthur Walker Road, Maryville; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence
Case filed July 28 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Joseph King v. Rodney A. Parton, lawsuit
Case filed July 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• William E. Lyles v. Leigh A. E. Lyles, divorce
Cases filed July 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Emerson D. Dabney, estate
• Rudy Arnold Baker, estate
Case filed July 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lois Harbridge Shanks v. Geraldine Dobson Haley, damages
