COURTS
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Pedro Gregorio Martinez, 25, Laurel Street, Alcoa
• Steven Lynn Rauhuff, 52, Huffstetler Road, Maryville
Case filed July 6 in Blount Count Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Terrance Jay Whitmore, name change
Case file July 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Dana Angela Deold, conservatorship
Cases filed July 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Steven Lynn Valentine, estate
• Regarding: John E. Bradham, estate
• Regarding: Carolyn Gentle McDaniel, estate
• Regarding: Elizabeth T. Higdon, estate
• Regarding: Stuart Sherman, estate
Case filed July 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lisa Davis and Shannon Brown v. Clayton Eddie Dailey, miscellaneous general civil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.