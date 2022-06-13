COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Alejandro Ramirez Hernando, 24, Morristown

• Edmund Durant Smith, 51, Greenback

• Javier Chavez, 43, Foch Street, Maryville

• Andrea Lillian Massey, 39, Mentor Road, Louisville

• Jason M. Frabotta, 39, Knoxville

Cases filed June 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Petar Bukarica v. Kassidi Bukarica, divorce

• Emily Brandenburg v. Andrew Deas, divorce

• James Rodriguez v. Michelle Rodriguez, divorce

• Joleta Sue Garceau v. Glenn Alan Garceau, divorce

Cases filed June 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• State of Tennessee Department of Human Services v. Rae Hudson, category 1 lawsuit

• Regarding Madeline Gilbert, name change

• Stacey Lynn Smith v. Timothy Scott Smith, divorce

Case filed June 13 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Bobby Jo Gribble, affidavit for a large estate

