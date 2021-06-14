COURT
Cases filed June 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Steven Travis Brookshire v. Angela Nicole Brookshire, divorce
• Tara Marczynski Slusher v. Joseph Matthew Slusher, divorce
• Tina Marie Sutton v. James Edward Sutton, divorce
Case filed June 11 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Michael Scott Leake v. Amanda Marisa Tallent, divorce
Case filed June 14 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Michele Lyn Terry v. David Alan Terry, divorce
Cases filed June 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary L. Reaves, estate
• Regarding: Keith Perry Mueller, estate
• Regarding: Joyce Ownby Wallace, estate
Cases filed June 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Dorothy J. Crawford, estate
• Regarding: Heather Susan Crawley, estate
• Regarding: Russell H. McDonald, estate
