COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Sean Michael Ter Bush, 37, Sevierville
Case filed June 12 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Scott Lee Henderson, name change
Case filed June 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Morgan Amelia Gunter v. Matthew Canie Gunter, divorce
Cases filed June 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jack Edward Welch v. Rhonda Joy Welch, divorce
• Johnny Dustin Harbison v. Heather Renee Harbison, divorce
Case filed June 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Antonio Elmore Carter v. State of Tennessee, lawsuit
Case filed June 12 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Katelyn Brooke Ellis v. Matthew Thomas Ellis, divorce
Cases filed June June 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary Lee Cummings, estate
• Regarding: Norman Rusell Findley, estate
Case filed June 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Wendy West v. Gregory Dale Nichols, miscellaneous general civil
Cases filed June 10 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Charles Roger Kidd v. Danielle Bree Gravedoni and Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance
• West 2 East Land LP v. Mark and Linda Brackins, real estate matters
Case filed June 11 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Randall Albright v. Edward and Samuel Hicks, damages
Case filed June 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Nancy Tilley v. Lindsey McCall, damages
