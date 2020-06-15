COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Sean Michael Ter Bush, 37, Sevierville

Case filed June 12 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Regarding: Scott Lee Henderson, name change

Case filed June 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Morgan Amelia Gunter v. Matthew Canie Gunter, divorce

Cases filed June 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jack Edward Welch v. Rhonda Joy Welch, divorce

• Johnny Dustin Harbison v. Heather Renee Harbison, divorce

Case filed June 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Antonio Elmore Carter v. State of Tennessee, lawsuit

Case filed June 12 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Katelyn Brooke Ellis v. Matthew Thomas Ellis, divorce

Cases filed June June 15 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Mary Lee Cummings, estate  

• Regarding: Norman Rusell Findley, estate

Case filed June 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Wendy West v. Gregory Dale Nichols, miscellaneous general civil

Cases filed June 10 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Charles Roger Kidd v. Danielle Bree Gravedoni and Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance

• West 2 East Land LP v. Mark and Linda Brackins, real estate matters

Case filed June 11 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Randall Albright v. Edward and Samuel Hicks, damages

Case filed June 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Nancy Tilley v. Lindsey McCall, damages

Recommended for you

Follow @sshreports on Twitter for more from county government reporter Shelby Harris. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.