COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Misty Janese Paschal, Bungalow Street, 37, Maryville

• Jose Osval Rodriguez-Zaragoza, 27, Dewberry Drive, Maryville

• Erik Jon Wright, 44, Irwin Avenue, Maryville

Cases filed June 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Kathleen Partricia Parker and David Bruce Parker v. Loretta Sue Matarazzo, damages/torts

• Howard Wade Franklin and Barbara Franklin v. Linda Woods and Thomas Denkinger, damages/torts

Case filed June 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Audriona Revels v. Georgio Coffin, divorce

Case filed June 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• James B. Gilbert v. Sarah Cooper Gilbert, divorce

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.