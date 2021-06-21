Court records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Vincent Lyle Trentham, 58, Humphrey Way, Friendsville; also charged with driving on a revoked license
• Laquan B. Barber, 37, Oak Ridge
• Nancy Schriber McNally, 45, Knoxville
• Nathan Scott Jones, 41, Surgoinsville, Tennessee
Case filed June 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jack Benny Brewster Jr. v. Tammy Renee Brewster, divorce
Case filed June 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mamie Lucille Purkey, estate
Cases filed June 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Lisa Lynn Best, estate
• Regarding: Rebecca L. Willis, estate
• Regarding: Ross Lynn Freeny, estate
Cases filed June 18 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Tina Fuller v. City of Maryville, lawsuit
• Regarding: Chandler Marcus Walther, name change
