COURT
Cases filed June 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Christopher Wayne Willocks v. Mollie Caitlyn Willocks, divorce
• Ashley Nichole Kerley v. Adam Jackson Kerley, divorce
• Valery Joy Soltis v. Chester Williams Needham, divorce
Case filed June 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Knikki Francesca Slaven v. William Shane Roberts, divorce
Case filed June 19 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• State of Tennessee v. Casey Dewey, lawsuit
Case filed June 22 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• April Lynette McQueen v. Michael Anthony Brown, divorce
Case filed June 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Bertha Ellen Tipton, estate
Cases file June 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Theodore Kassib v. Daniel Dean Trotter, damages
• Linda Gail Bryant Kinte v. Home Depot USA and Home Depot #724, damages
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Steven Douglas Fish, 45, Griselda Drive, Maryville
