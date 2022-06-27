COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Jeffrey Sean Allman, 26, Knoxville

• Luis Fernando Soto, 23, Texas

Cases filed June 23 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Rocky Top Finance v. Tabatha R. Cheek, appeal from Blount County General Sessions Court

• Tracy Shelton v. Marvin E. Miller and Marcus E. Miller, contract/debt

• Bank of America N.A. v. Dominick Bednarek, misc. general

Case filed June 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court 

• Melcharle Thompson v. Nicholas Perkins, Brett Perkins and Gina Charles, damages/torts

Cases filed June 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Caitlin Harvey v. Ethan Harvey, divorce 

• Dark Island Campground Inc v. Gilmer Properties Inc, category I lawsuit

Case filed June 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Patricia Mead McKinney v. Albert Eugene McKinney, divorce

Case filed June 23 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Doris Elaine Martin, petition for muniment of title

Case filed June 24 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Lon Stuart Herzbrun, petition for testate executor

